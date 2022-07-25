'Why 2022/23 might just be the season for Spurs silverware'

Opinion

Even by Tottenham's standards, this season is a big one in the club's bid to end its silverware drought.

Despite a wobble as recently as February, serial trophy-winner Antonio Conte has committed to the club for the time being - and persuaded Harry Kane to do the same.

No doubt the key for both has been early raids in the transfer market, with chairman Daniel Levy backing his manager's ambitions.

The pick of the signings (so far) is the dynamic Yves Bissouma, whom Spurs fans have seen dominating the midfield for Brighton. The 25-year-old is committed in the press but can drive the team forward in possession.

Richarlison battling with Rangers’ Malik Tillman for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Ibrox - Credit: PA/Steve Welsh

The biggest surprise may have been the arrival of Richarlison. After the Argentinian years under Mauricio Pochettino, a Brazilian contingent has grown, with Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal looking like they are staying.

Richarlison has 14 goals in 36 games for his country. After Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski became such a convincing strike force last season, the Brazilian's signing is a statement of intent.

A lot of Spurs supporters will be doing a U-turn on Richarlison, whose commitment and use of the dark arts can make him the villain of the piece.

It will be the same for some of his new teammates. Encounters with Argentinian centre-back Cristian Romero in September were, shall we say, "full bodied".

Romero himself is another reason to be optimistic, showing himself to be one of the league's best last season, with performances that were both cultured and as physical as the English game demands.

Cristian Romero challenges Rangers’ Ryan Kent - Credit: PA/Steve Welsh

Joining him at the back is French international Clément Lenglet, who, at 27, could develop into a top-level defender.

Essential to "the Conte way" are the marauding wing-backs. Ivan Perišić may be 33 but he remains an exciting addition from Inter Milan. He can play more centrally, and has 32 goals in 113 games for Croatia.

At the other end of his career is right-back Djed Spence, 21, arriving from Middlesbrough, whose lauded loan spell with Nottingham Forest helped them win promotion.

While the players coming in have been impressive, more are expected to follow Steven Bergwijn out of the door.

But Conte has had his way so far, giving fans reason for more than the usual level of optimism as the team steps out for the home opener against Southampton on August 6.