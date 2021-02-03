Tottenham Hotspur and its players give thanks to NHS heroes at its local hospita

Published: 12:30 PM February 3, 2021

General view as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool players warm up before the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday January 28, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur can announce it has donated £100,000 to North Mid Charity, needed to deliver a ‘Thank You’ initiative for North Middlesex University Hospital’s heroic staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

Money raised has been taken from fines the Club has issued to its players that breached COVID-19 guidelines over the festive period.

The donation is the latest show of support from the Club to its local hospital, who have worked closely together throughout the pandemic.

Between April and July last year, the stadium’s dressing rooms, medical and media facilities were transformed to host North Mid’s Women’s Outpatient Services.

This was designed to free up much-needed capacity at the hospital itself to treat patients facing COVID symptoms whilst supporting the redirection of pregnant women away from the hospital during the first wave – more than 41,500 appointments were delivered at the stadium during this time.

Meanwhile, the hospital continues to use the stadium’s indoor car park as a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for its staff, their families and local residents.

Through the ‘Thank You’ initiative, North Mid staff will be provided gift vouchers as a much-needed morale boost during these challenging times.

The hospital is also planning a virtual Staff Awards ceremony in March, that will also be supported by the Club with prizes and special guest appearances.

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “The Club always ring-fences player fine money for good causes and we can think of no better cause to donate these funds to than North Mid’s ‘Thank You’ initiative for staff.



“NHS staff across the country continue to make sacrifices and put themselves at risk every day to save lives and we hope this contribution will go some way towards providing the recognition that these heroes deserve.

“Although the circumstances in which we are able to provide the financial support required are regretful, we are pleased to know that we are able to contribute and look forward to working with North Mid on this fantastic initiative.”

Maria Kane, Chief Executive, North Middlesex University Hospital Trust, said: “I should like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club for the donation of £100,000 to fully fund our ‘Thank You’ initiative for staff at North Mid.

“I am incredibly proud of every single person who works at North Mid and I am reminded daily of their determination, compassion and commitment to our patients and local community.

“They continue to work tirelessly in incredibly difficult circumstances and I am so pleased that we can give them the recognition they deserve through this initiative.

“It will be deeply appreciated by all of our staff, many of whom live locally and we remain proud of the wonderful partnership we have built with Tottenham Hotspur in recent years.”