Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in mouthwatering clash

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 5:00 PM February 26, 2021   
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the fina

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon at the Hive in a battle between 5th and 8th in the division. 

Spurs come into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa while the Toffees are without a win in three drawing with Birmingham City and Reading in their last two games. 

Rehanne Skinner’s side are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Rianna Dean leading the line where as for Everton they could play 4-3-3 with Alisha Lehmann, Valerie Gauvin and Claire Emslie across the front line. 

The last time the two the sides met was in September with Izzy Christiansen scoring the only goal of the match in the second half. 

Tottenham's last win came against West Ham on the 17th January with Lucy Quinn scoring the only goal of the game and she could be key to this game with her threat from set-pieces. 

You may also want to watch:

Everton have plenty of players that could hurt Spurs such as French striker Gauvin but Nicoline Sørensen is one that the Lilywhites will need to watch out for with her movement and her Intelligent runs behind the Spurs defence. 

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 2pm kick off this Sunday (February 28th).

Most Read

  1. 1 O2 Centre redevelopment consultation opened by Camden Council
  2. 2 Government punishes Haringey Council over missed housing target
  3. 3 'Two people who love each other': 70 years together for Hermi and Shirley
  1. 4 Remembering 'positive, caring and kind' Hornsey pupil Amy
  2. 5 Plans for 60ft 5G mast in Crouch End 'not in keeping' with conservation area
  3. 6 'Dumped and forgotten': Homeless families on life in England's Lane hostel
  4. 7 I completely trust Aubameyang says Arsenal boss Arteta
  5. 8 Talking Bob Dylan, life, culture, politics and Shakespeare
  6. 9 Morrisons opens replacement store in Chalk Farm
  7. 10 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: 'No news is bad news' ahead of end of sentence
Tottenham Hotspur
Women's Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Testing operative Stephen Tetteh with the kit at the new test centre at The Dome in Weedington Road

Coronavirus

Lateral flow Covid test centre opens in Queen's Crescent

Sophie Perry

Logo Icon
The former Haverstock Arms (left) – now a hotel (right)

Before and after: The lost pubs around Hampstead and Highgate

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Pedal Me riders Roy and Piab

Photographer, 77, captures weekly visits from delivery riders

Hannah Simpson

Logo Icon
A Covid-19 testing centre

The Royal Free Hospital

Less than one in a thousand have Covid-19 in Barnet, Camden and Haringey

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus