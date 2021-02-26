Tottenham Hotspur host Everton in mouthwatering clash

Published: 5:00 PM February 26, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday afternoon at the Hive in a battle between 5th and 8th in the division.

Spurs come into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa while the Toffees are without a win in three drawing with Birmingham City and Reading in their last two games.

Rehanne Skinner’s side are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Rianna Dean leading the line where as for Everton they could play 4-3-3 with Alisha Lehmann, Valerie Gauvin and Claire Emslie across the front line.

The last time the two the sides met was in September with Izzy Christiansen scoring the only goal of the match in the second half.

Tottenham's last win came against West Ham on the 17th January with Lucy Quinn scoring the only goal of the game and she could be key to this game with her threat from set-pieces.

You may also want to watch:

Everton have plenty of players that could hurt Spurs such as French striker Gauvin but Nicoline Sørensen is one that the Lilywhites will need to watch out for with her movement and her Intelligent runs behind the Spurs defence.

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player with a 2pm kick off this Sunday (February 28th).