Spurs' most important transfer window in recent years

Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM May 24, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur consigned Leicester City to the Europa League next season as they ran out 4-2 winners on the final day of the Premier League season at the King Power Stadium.

The foxes needed a win and the results in either the Chelsea or Liverpool fixtures to go their way in order to qualify for the Champions League.

With Aston Villa beating Chelsea, it looked as Leicester had done enough as they found themselves 2-1 up in the second half.

However, a Kasper Schmeichel own goal, followed by a late Gareth Bale brace, meant it was Spurs that took home the points.

The result meant they finished above Everton and Arsenal, in turn qualifying for the newly introduced UEFA Europa Conference League.

Having scored yet another goal, Harry Kane collected the Golden Boot Award, pipping Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah with 23 goals for the campaign.

He also collected the Playmaker Award after registering 14 assists this season.

In doing so he became only the third ever Premier League player to win both awards in the same season.

In what was almost certainly Ryan Mason’s last match in charge – in this current spell at least – the former midfielder ended his short tenure on a high, following the dismal display at home to Villa.

According to reports, Daniel Levy would like to appoint his successor within the next 10 days, and is attempting to negotiate terms with his target's current club.

Harry Kane’s reaction at full-time would have worried Spurs fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in midweek.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Again, this weekend, there was an emotional embrace, with very little to give supporters any suggestion he’s staying.

The transfer window this summer will be the most important in the club’s recent years, especially following such a disappointing campaign.

With a new manager coming in who will be desperate for strong reinforcements, and the future of key players uncertain, all is to play for at N17.

Without the added fixture congestion of the traditional European Competition, there will be more pressure next season to do well in the league and end the trophy drought.