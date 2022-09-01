Tottenham captain Lloris draws on positives from derby point

Hugo Lloris has called on Tottenham to back up their point at West Ham with victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Spurs had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday after Thilo Kehrer's first-half own goal was cancelled out by Tomas Soucek's 55th-minute leveller.

Antonio Conte's side struggled in the second period but withstood a late barrage from the hosts to stay unbeaten after five Premier League games and remain third in the table on 11 points.

"There is a mix of feelings after that game, but if we look on the positive side, we're still unbeaten," Lloris said.

"The way we conceded is frustrating. From the throw-in, we had to switch on quicker and the first 10 minutes of the second half the tempo was a bit strange.

"We know that if we want to do better than the last few seasons it's all about details, to keep the focus very high.

"There is still room to improve and be better but if we compare to where we were last season, we stepped up but it's not enough.

"We have to carry on, continue our work. It's a long season and we need to consider that point. It's still a point against West Ham. The best way is like the Chelsea (draw), to give credit to a point is to win the next game."

Conte hinted after the derby that he would rotate for the visit of Marco Silva's side, who have won two of their first five fixtures.

It could open the door for Richarlison to make his full debut with Spurs in the middle of seven matches in 21 days and Son Heung-min may make way after struggling for form so far this season.

But captain Lloris backed the South Korean to get off the mark soon, adding: "He's still looking for his first goal, he's an offensive player and they need the confidence and the confidence they get only by scoring goals.

"We cannot forget the work he has done. He's completely involved. Without the ball he's making a lot of runs to help the defence and offensively.

"It's going to come for sure because he's a top player with a top mentality. Also it's a busy period and we need to make sure everybody is ready."