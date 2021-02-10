Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Bristol City postponed due to frozen pitch

Published: 5:25 PM February 10, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur's Women's Super League clash with Bristol City tonight (10th February) has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The game scheduled for the Hive failed a pitch inspection on Wednesday afternoon after Barnet's match with FC Halifax Town on Tuesday evening was also called off due to the pitch issues.

A Tottenham Hotspur statement read "Our home fixture against Bristol City at the Hive today has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

"The Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture was due to kick off at 7.30pm, however following an early pitch inspection, the pitch was deemed unsafe for players.

"Information about a rescheduled fixture will be announced in due course."

Rehanne Skinner’s side were heading into the game off the back of two consecutive defeats to Chelsea and Aston Villa meanwhile Matt Beard has turned Bristol City's fortunes around.

The Robins reached the Continental Cup final with a 1-0 win over Leicester City last week before drawing away to West Ham United on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met was in November in a 2-2 draw with Ebony Salmon scoring a last gasp equaliser for the Robins after goals from Siri Worm and Ashleigh Neville had turned the game on its head for the Lilywhites after Chloe Logarzo had put Bristol City ahead.

On the postponement Skinner said: "I'm really disappointed that we can’t host Bristol City this evening.

"The challenges we have faced with the volume of cancellations - all for different reasons, won’t stop us coming back ready after the international break, ready to get back to winning ways for the fans."

Spurs are currently 7th in the table while Bristol City are at the foot at the division with six points.

Tottenham now have to wait until February 28 until they are next in action when they host Everton.