Tottenham make trip to Brighton & Hove Albion aiming to bounce back to winning ways

Published: 1:30 PM March 4, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Rehanne Skinner (centre top) leads a huddle with players after the final whistle during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as they attempt to get their season back on track after three consecutive defeats.

Spurs lost at home to Everton 3-2 last Sunday with two Valerie Gauvin penalties and a Jill Scott goal proving to be the difference to lead the Toffees to all three points.

Angela Addison fresh of a new contract scored for the Lilywhites before Gemma Davison equalised to tie the game at 2-2 before Scott netted the winner in the 61st minute.

Tottenham are expected to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation with either Rianna Dean or Rosella Ayane playing the lone striker role with Davison, Kit Graham and Addison playing in the attacking three behind the striker.

Last time out Brighton beat West Ham United 1-0 with Aileen Whelan scoring the only goal of the game as they made it back to back wins after beating Chelsea the week before.

Hope Powell's side are expected to play in a 3-5-2 system with new signing Emma Koivisto providing more quality and protection to the back 3 in midfield.

Brighton are currently 7th in the Women's Super League table while Spurs are a place below them in 8th.

The match is available to watch at 2pm on Sunday on the FA Player.