Tottenham make trip to Brighton & Hove Albion aiming to bounce back to winning ways
- Credit: PA
Tottenham Hotspur make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as they attempt to get their season back on track after three consecutive defeats.
Spurs lost at home to Everton 3-2 last Sunday with two Valerie Gauvin penalties and a Jill Scott goal proving to be the difference to lead the Toffees to all three points.
Angela Addison fresh of a new contract scored for the Lilywhites before Gemma Davison equalised to tie the game at 2-2 before Scott netted the winner in the 61st minute.
Tottenham are expected to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation with either Rianna Dean or Rosella Ayane playing the lone striker role with Davison, Kit Graham and Addison playing in the attacking three behind the striker.
Last time out Brighton beat West Ham United 1-0 with Aileen Whelan scoring the only goal of the game as they made it back to back wins after beating Chelsea the week before.
You may also want to watch:
Hope Powell's side are expected to play in a 3-5-2 system with new signing Emma Koivisto providing more quality and protection to the back 3 in midfield.
Brighton are currently 7th in the Women's Super League table while Spurs are a place below them in 8th.
Most Read
- 1 First-time buyers fear ruin as 'dream' flats fail fire safety test
- 2 Petition to save oak and hornbeam trees in Coldfall Wood
- 3 Covid-19 surge testing in East Finchley after South African variant appears
- 4 Covid-19: Area around Royal Free one of few in UK to avoid deaths
- 5 Mikel Arteta dismisses Barcelona speculation due to being 'happy' at Arsenal
- 6 'Paul the Paper' shuts up shop in Crouch End for the final time
- 7 Leila Roy tributes: 'We will miss her energy and her big heart'
- 8 Cedric could be the answer for Arsenal to get the best out of Nicolas Pepe
- 9 Free Nazanin: Pressure on government rises as end of sentence approaches
- 10 Saracens kick start Championship life with trip to Cornish Pirates
The match is available to watch at 2pm on Sunday on the FA Player.