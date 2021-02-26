Spurs boosted as Jessica Naz signs new deal

Published: 3:14 PM February 26, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Naz (left) and West Ham United's Gilly Flaherty battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a boost as Jessica Naz has put pen to paper on a new deal at the club until June 2022 with an option for a further year.

Naz signed for Spurs from local rivals Arsenal in 2018 re-signing for the club after coming up through the Tottenham youth ranks and has played 25 times for the senior side to date netting on four occasions.

Naz was an England Under-19 International and is a huge prospect for the future as she is still only 20.

She played a huge part in getting the Lilywhites promoted to the Women's Super League but missed their debut season in the top flight due to an ACL injury she picked up that summer.

Naz made her comeback from that injury in a 3-1 win for Spurs against Aston Villa in December 2020 as goals from Alex Morgan, Rosella Ayane and an own goal fromCaroline Siems sealed all three points.

On signing her new deal she told the club website: "I’m thrilled to sign a new contract and, in a way, it comes as a bit of a relief as well.

“During my rehab, I didn’t want to put any extra pressure on myself or think about my future – my priority was getting back to fitness.

"Now my future has been decided and I’m getting minutes, my focus is on getting back to the level I was at before my injury.

“When Rehanne Skinner came in, it was another boost for me because she’s seen me perform at my best with England at the Euros in 2019, so she knows what I can bring to the team and is challenging me to get back.

"My confidence and belief is growing every day and that’s down to Rehanne, the staff and the team around me. There is so much quality in this team and I am proud of how far we have come.

"I feel like we as players are such a tight-knit group and like a family. We all have different strengths and are pushing each other to perform at our best.

“As a forward, your desire is to score goals and provide assists and I want to help the team win however I can.”

Naz has featured in the clubs last four games and will hope to be involved against Everton this weekend at the Hive with a 2pm kick off.