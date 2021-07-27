Paddington table tennis star Tin-Tin Ho suffered defeat on Olympic debut

Published: 10:54 AM July 27, 2021

Tin Tin Ho during the kitting out session for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Birmingham NEC, UK. Picture date: Sunday June 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Paddington table tennis star Tin-Tin Ho suffered defeat on her Olympic debut in the first round of the women’s singles to Manika Batra.

Batra defeated Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, and 11-9 to cement her progress.

The youngster was however taking the positives out of it, saying: "The experience of the Olympics was cool, but the result wasn't what I wanted. I feel like I played quite well. I've made improvements in the game but it was hard, because you're playing against the top, top level.

“Her style was quite difficult, I didn't get used to it until the third game and by then it was tough to come back. It was unfortunate.

"To get the lead was good, but she managed to throw me with her tactics and I couldn't respond."

You may also want to watch:

On being the first woman to qualify by right to represent Team GB in table tennis since 1996, she said: "I'm really happy to become an Olympian, I'll take it forward as confidence and hopefully get some good results in the future."