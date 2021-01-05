Tin-Tin Ho named in GB squad for Olympic qualifying tournament
- Credit: PA
Paddington's Tin-Tin Ho has been named in the Great Britain's table tennis squad for the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament next month.
The squad comprises the maximum four players permitted – England number one Ho and Welsh number one Charlotte Carey in the women’s event and England number one Pitchford and number two Paul Drinkhall in the men’s event.
The tournament, in Lisbon from February 10-14, is for singles qualification – Great Britain missed out on team qualification last January.
Three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Ho is bidding to appear at her first Olympics.
After the European tournament, there will be a further chance for players who have not qualified to book their places in Tokyo via the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha, Qatar, from March 16-19.
Further places may then be available via the world rankings.
