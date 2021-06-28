Tin-Tin Ho exits Championships with defeat to champion Petrissa Solja

Published: 9:30 AM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:25 PM June 28, 2021

Tin-Tin Ho took a set off eventual champion Petrissa Solja before exiting in the last 32 at the European Championships in Warsaw.

Paddington-based Ho would have been hoping for a more favourable draw than to meet the second seed from Germany at that stage of the competition, and she struggled to get a foothold in the match as her opponent won the first three sets.

Ho got on the board by winning the fourth set, saving a match point at 10-9 down in the process, but her opponent completed a 4-1 (11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7) victory and went on to win the title for the first time.

In the previous round, Ho had put in a confident performance to defeat Ana Tofant of Slovenia 4-1 (14-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9), repeating her victory over the same opponent at the European Olympic qualifying event in April.

Ho now turns her attention to final preparations for the Olympics, which start on July 23.