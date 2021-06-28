Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Tin-Tin Ho exits Championships with defeat to champion Petrissa Solja

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM June 28, 2021
Tin-Tin Ho in action during the European Championships

Tin-Tin Ho in action during the European Championships - Credit: Bogdan Pasek

Tin-Tin Ho took a set off eventual champion Petrissa Solja before exiting in the last 32 at the European Championships in Warsaw.

Paddington-based Ho would have been hoping for a more favourable draw than to meet the second seed from Germany at that stage of the competition, and she struggled to get a foothold in the match as her opponent won the first three sets.

Ho got on the board by winning the fourth set, saving a match point at 10-9 down in the process, but her opponent completed a 4-1 (11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7) victory and went on to win the title for the first time.

In the previous round, Ho had put in a confident performance to defeat Ana Tofant of Slovenia 4-1 (14-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9), repeating her victory over the same opponent at the European Olympic qualifying event in April.

Ho now turns her attention to final preparations for the Olympics, which start on July 23.

You may also want to watch:

North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate paedophile Nathan Delgado

Crime

Paedophile jailed for taking 'indecent photos' of a child

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Nathan Oloyowang - who fled the dock at Wood Green Crown Court after being sentenced for a dangerous driving conviction

Courts

Man leaps from dock and flees court after being handed jail term

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Sheila Hancock has been criticised for "victim-blaming" after a rape allegation in Finsbury Park

Crime

Councillor denies victim-blaming after Finsbury Park rape report

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Dickinson winter swimming at the Mixed Pond

Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath 150: Swimmers celebrate a ‘breathtaking paradise’

Stefania Di Cio`

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus