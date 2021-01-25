Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Saracens forced to forfeit friendly with Doncaster due to positive Covid-19 tests

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM January 25, 2021   
File photo dated 23-02-2020 of England's Owen Farrell.

England's Owen Farrell. - Credit: PA

Saracens have been forced to forfeit their latest friendly against Doncaster Knights after two of their academy players tested positive for Covid-19.

Contact tracing has meant a further 16 players must isolate following the latest round of testing.

Injuries, suspensions and other isolations mean they are unable to field a side with 34 players ruled out.

The former Premiership and European champions were due to face Doncaster at Castle Park on Saturday.

It was the second fixture in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup as Sarries, Doncaster and Ealing Trailfinders play each other in a round-robin format in preparation for the delayed Championship season which is set to begin on 6 March.

You may also want to watch:

"The club did everything it could in its attempts to name a 23, but two additional players being contacted to isolate meant this was not possible," a Saracens statement said.

As a result of the cancellation, Doncaster have been awarded four points and Saracens two.

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid, O2, police, village square, Notting Hill Genesis and the Suburb
  2. 2 Pictures: Fun for families as the snow arrives on Hampstead Heath
  3. 3 Women attacked by wrench-wielding man in Hampstead
  1. 4 South Hampstead neighbours mourn tree felled by Storm Christoph
  2. 5 Buyers claim luxury flats are 'nightmare' construction site
  3. 6 Keeping your distance: Hampstead joggers and creperie crowds
  4. 7 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes order scrapped by Camden Council
  5. 8 The snow is beautiful and fun - but during Covid we must stick to the rules
  6. 9 Man detained after series of attacks on women in Hampstead
  7. 10 'Big victory,' says man behind Haverstock Hill cycle lanes legal challenge

Ealing beat Saracens 27-26 on Saturday in the first fixture as England number eight Billy Vunipola played the full 80 minutes.

Saracens were relegated from the Premiership last season because of persistent salary cap breaches.

Eight of their players remain unavailable for selection through suspension after breaching coronavirus rules while on Barbarians duty in October.

The start of the 2020-21 Championship season has already been delayed twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 12-team league will be split into two conferences from March with the winners of each playing a two-legged final for the right to earn promotion to the Premiership.

File photo dated 06-12-2020 of England's Owen Farrell scores his side's winning penalty kick in extr

File photo dated 06-12-2020 of England's Owen Farrell scores his side's winning penalty kick in extra time during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

In other news, seven Saracens have been called up by England for the 2021 Six Nations.

Owen Farrell will continue as captain of his country and is joined in the back division by Elliot Daly.

Fifty-plus capped Billy Vunipola and Jamie George are selected as is second row Maro Itoje who has 43 England appearances to his name. Bristol Bears loan duo Max Malins and Ben Earl are also included.

Uncapped wing Ali Crossdale has been named in Eddie Jones’ ‘shadow squad’.

Mako Vunipola will join with the squad to undertake rehab during the tournament.

Rugby

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crouch End's 'Paul the Paper' bids farewell to Broadway stall

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All Camden care home residents given Covid jab

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

person

Camden Council

Camden residents offered symptom-free Covid testing

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Keepers read bedtime 'tails' from London Zoo during closure

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus