Dart selected for Great Britain Fed Cup qualifier team

Hampstead tennis player Harriet Dart. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Hampstead's Harriet Dart has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Fed Cup qualifier against Slovakia in Bratislava on February 7 and 8

The 23-year-old will feature in the Fed Cup for the only the second time in her career, having previously been part of the team that beat Kazakhstan at the Copper Box Arena in April last year.

She has been in good form so far this year, coming through qualifying at the Australian Open to reach the second round, where she gave an impressive performance in her defeat to Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Dart said: "It's always an honour to be selected to represent my country and I can't wait to get out to Bratislava.

"I've been playing some good tennis in the last month so I'm very much looking forward to this tie.

"We won two amazing Fed Cup ties last year and even though it's a new format this year, I'm confident we can take that momentum into this one and come away with a win."