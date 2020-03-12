Athletics: Team title for Highgate Harriers men

Highgate Harriers M50 team Andrew Russell, Chris Bailey, Nadi Jahangiri and John O'Shea face the camera Archant

Highgate Harriers won the men's over-50 team title at the Middlesex Veterans Cross-Country Championships at Stansborough Park, Welwyn Garden City at the weekend.

Conditions near the boating lake were good, after the flooding of a few days before, and Nadi Jahangiri finished in a seventh second place in 42 minutes 33 seconds.

Chris Bailey came 11th in 45.23, while John O'Shea clocked 45.56 in 12th and Andrew Russell completed the line-up in 14th place in 45.58.

Two Highgate women were also in action in the W45 event, with Sabine Russell third in 35.36 and Natasha Cendrowicz fifth in 38.37.

Ben Noad, one of the club's best veterans, ran the tough Arc of Attrition race along the Devon coast and managed a total of 72 miles, having run across the Sahara Desert last year.

Highgate Harriers will look to field a strong side at the Southern Road Relays on March 22 as a build-up to the National Championships at Sutton Park on April 4.

*Tony Richards won the M70 javelin at the British Masters Winter Throws Championships at Lee Valley with his 29.46m and took second in the 1k disus with 37.45.