Paddington table tennis star Teagan Khazal crowned national champion

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:00 PM July 6, 2021   
Teagan Khazal in action

Teagan Khazal in action - Credit: Michael Loveder

Paddington’s Teagan Khazal justified his top seeding as he became under-10 boys’ national champion at the Mark Bates Ltd U10-U13 National Championships. 

The 10-year-old was in dominant form at the event, winning the gold without dropping a set, culminating in a 3-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-6) victory over second seed Charles Donald. 

Khazal also won a bronze for reaching the semi-finals of the under-11 boys’ singles, where he was beaten by second seed and eventual champion Kacper Piwowar by a 3-1 (11-8, 11-2, 7-11, 11-6) scoreline. 

In the under-12 boys’ singles, Khazal was defeated 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-3) in the quarter-finals by top seed Abraham Sellado, while in the under-13s, he was knocked out in the group stage. 

Khazal said of his gold medal: “I felt confident but nervous, but my coaches helped me a lot. I was tired and shaky after the final but most of all happy.” 

