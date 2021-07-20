'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France

Published: 1:52 PM July 20, 2021

Hackney's Tao Geoghegan Hart pulled no punches when he gave a brutal but honest assessment on his debut Tour De France.

The 26-year-old INEOS Grenadiers cyclist completed his three-week work on the enduring 3,414.4km course in 85hrs 33mins 38secs for a respectable 60th place finish in the general standings.

He was the third best British rider after team-mate 2018 winner Geraint Thomas (41st place) and Mark Donovan from Team DSM (45th place).

Slovenia's UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar, 22, retained the yellow jersey title on the winners podium at Champs-Elysees, Paris in 82hrs 56mins 36secs, ahead of Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, 24, of Jumbo-Visma who was 5min 20secs behind and another of Geoghegan Hart's colleague Ecuador's 2019 Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz, 28.

Geoghegan Hart's best spell came at last Thursday's 129.7 km Stage 18 while he was trying to assist Carapaz in winning the Tour's final mountain stage from Pau to the Pyrenees ski resort town of Luz Ardiden in the south of France.

Unfortunately for the Ecuadorian, he came in two seconds behind Pogacar and Vingegaard while the Hackney man crossed in 29th position, 4min 34secs behind the stage winner.

"It was fine," Geoghegan Hart told ITV Sport's Daniel Friebe. "It was a shame when Carapaz (Richard) came because I just about to start, ramping it up and the plan was to go until 3km, so I was kind of getting into the mood for that. It is easier I can take it, the better once the job's done so no stress for me.

"You just have to try be professional about it. There are always bad things happening in big races and you see that every day. That's life and you just have to do the best you can every day, whether that's on the flat, do a twenty second sprint into a corner, give your best on the climb or whatever it is.

"That's your job and this is professional sport. It's too bad for Richard, a shame that he couldn't get a stage but there's no gifts in cycling for sure."

Geoghegan Hart believes he will can build on his Giro D'Italia success from last year.

"I'm just looking forward to more grand tours ahead because it's definitely not been the best one but that's life."

Geoghegan Hart now heads off to Tokyo, Japan in the quest for Olympic glory in Road Race and ITT events and insists he is more than ready to compete.

"I've been ready for Tokyo since the last week since the second rest day of the Tour," he said.

"My back was like fine again. I definitely had a bit of fatigue from kind of suffering when I couldn't push properly. I've been feeling good for the last few days. I've been managing the workload and also trying to work with Richard so there was a balance."