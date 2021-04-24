Column: Super League scrapped, Mourinho swapped for Mason, and top four still on?

Published: 8:30 PM April 24, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

This past week was perhaps the most eventful week in recent footballing history, supporters across the globe are still processing exactly what went on.

We saw: a U-turn that even our government would be proud of, the unexpected dismissal of Jose Mourinho and a long-awaited Tottenham Hotspur victory.

The Super League proposals were met with unprecedented levels of backlash from fans, as they joined forces with the rest of the footballing world to condemn the ‘big six’ and European heavyweights for such a cowardly and selfish move.

Mourinho’s sacking was overshadowed by the breaking news, however, the timing was questionable to say the least, just days before a League Cup Final against Manchester City. Daniel Levy employed him with the full knowledge of Mourinho’s successful record in finals, so to deny him of the opportunity sparked rumours the sudden sacking was related to the breakaway league.

Current youth team manager Ryan Mason was named as manager till the end of the season, with RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann touted as the favourite to take the reins in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (right) with Interim manager Ryan Mason during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Prior to his managerial debut, there was a small protest outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium directed at ENIC and Daniel Levy due to the happenings of the past week, with the owners and chairman under intense scrutiny to try and rebuild a plastered relationship with supporters.

Mason’s first experience of management was a pleasant one, as goals from Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son gave him a 2-1 victory over a struggling Southampton side. The return to winning ways, coupled with their rivals dropping points, leave Spurs just two points behind a Champions League spot, albeit having played a game more.

With the final on the weekend, Ryan Mason could be the man to bring silverware back to N17, as a manager in 2021 – who would have predicted that just a few years ago?

Their fixture list seems perhaps more favourable than that of their rivals, however, based on their inconsistency this season, predicting the result of their games has proved a tough task.

A question that remains is could Ryan Mason stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis if he manages to transform the fortunes of the club in the short space of time that he has been given?



