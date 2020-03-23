St Edward’s win national table tennis tournament

The St Edward's under-11s team. Picture: Stephen Pover Stephen Pover Photography

A team of pupils at St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Westminster have been named the national school team table tennis champions.

The squad of Teagan Kazhal, Saxon Kostidis, Phillipp Snell, Vincent Kostidis, Alfie Pordage and Albert Hyseni took the Under-11 Boys’ title at the Butterfly School Team Championships.

Having come through county and regional heats to reach the national finals in Hinckley, the team faced the three other qualifiers and won 8-0 against both St Peter’s CE Primary Academy from Nottingham and St Bede’s Catholic Junior School from Widnes.

The deciding match was against unbeaten Fox Primary from Kensington & Chelsea and St Edward’s made a fast start, going 4-0 up.

They were made to wait when Tristan Madavag beat Kostidis, but Snell won the next one against Ernest Fransolet to give St Edward’s an unassailable lead as they went on to win 6-2.