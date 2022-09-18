'Sensational Heung-Min Son proves a point'

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min after the first of a hat-trick of goals against Leicester - Credit: PA/John Walton

Was it right to drop Son "because look how it energised him" or wrong to drop Son because "look how damn good he is"?

Either way, last season’s joint Golden Boot winner is off and running again.

There was a certain mayhem to the 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.

The eye-catching Spurs team news was a starting line-up featuring Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison together for the first time.

In recent weeks, Heung-Min Son has looked out of sorts but has retained his place. Here Antonio Conte here made the big call to drop him.

Spurs started brightly but in the sixth minutes a Davinson Sánchez foul gave Youri Tielemans a chance from the spot. Hugo Lloris saved well but stepped out early and the Leicester player scored on the second attempt.

Minutes later, Harry Kane equalised, and then it was the head of England squad returnee Eric Dier that put Spurs ahead.

A tidy finish from James Maddison before half time levelled things, but straight after the break Rodrigo Bentancur nicked the ball from Wilfred Ndidi and slotted home to give Spurs the lead again.

And then Son happened.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates his first goal against Leicester City - Credit: PA/John Walton

Heung-Min Son

Two absolute wonder-strikes and a third, lent extra drama by a VAR decision, made it 6-2.

Is what we've learnt here that Son is best utilised as a "super sub"? That's not the lesson Conte will take away, but it worked.

By the time Sonny came on for Richarlison, after an hour, the game had become ragged. Spurs were beginning to get nervy but space was opening up.

The introduction of Yves Bissouma for Kulusevski meant the "Kane and Son show" of old could benefit from even more space in the final third.

For the first goal Son, fed by the excellent Bentancur, drove at the defence but there was no way through – instead, a perfectly curled right-foot strike into the top corner.

That goal alone was a statement, but Son was enjoying himself and a minute later he even pulled off a header, gently – not one of his strengths (a "perfect hat-trick" is unlikely).

Son's second came from his left foot, curled inside the post after being fed by Kane.

The hat-trick appeared to have been blown with a scuffed shot but a minute later he was released by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and got his third, with drama added by a VAR offside check.

A devastating performance.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane equalised against Leicester - Credit: PA/John Walton

The new attack

Son will deservedly dominate the headlines, but that should not undermine the impression Kulusevski and Richarlison have made since arriving at the club.

While Son at his best is lightning quick, direct and deadly, his colleagues bring with them a certain amount of chaos, a certain crazy.

With the rigidity of Conte's system a bit of unpredictability is an asset.

Richarlison scampers, nibbles away, twists and turns with the ball, committing defenders.

Equally, Kulusevski will do the unexpected to create some space. He has more pace than I initially gave him credit for, and is equally happy making for the byline or cutting inside to shoot.

Both look sharp on the break and are a nightmare for defenders.

Harry Kane scores Spurs' first goal against Leicester - Credit: PA/John Walton

Conte

The decision to bench the South Korean superstar was difficult. No one would doubt his attitude or ability, but every striker goes through dry patches.

"To manage this type of situation is not easy," Conte said after the game, but it paid off with the sight of a Heung-Min Son happy and firing again.

The boss stressed there is more rotation to come: “In the first four games Richy was on the bench, then three games with Deki on the bench, today Sonny was on the bench. When we start to play after the international break 12 games in a row, for sure I will make rotation.

“The only thing I ask of my players is to give me the possibility and don’t drop the level when we make this rotation. We always want a strong team because we want to fight for every competition.”

Set plays

The first two goals and one disallowed for a soft foul all came from corners.

Much has been made of Leicester's weakness from set pieces but Spurs did well to take advantage early on.

Kulusevski took the first corner from the right, playing it along the ground for Ivan Perisic to return it. Deki's perfect in-swinger found Kane at the far post.

From then on it was largely Perisic's responsibility (Emerson Royal took a short corner late in the game).

A typical Perisic delivery provided the goal for Eric Dier and he found the net directly for the disallowed goal.

At the end of the first half a Perisic free kick found Sanchez, whose header was tipped onto the bar.

The Croatian's delivery is already proving invaluable this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier celebrates with Rodrigo Bentancur and Richarlison - Credit: PA/John Walton

The keeper

A final word on club captain Hugo Lloris. The French World Cup winner will turn 36 this year but although he goes through bad patches like any goalkeeper, he remains a match-winner.

Here there were top-class saves from James Maddison and Patson Daka shots.

For the penalty, he was rightly penalised for leaving his line but the first save was top class.

There us much more to come, but as Conte builds his squad succession planning for between the sticks will be on his mind.