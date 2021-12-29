Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Tottenham's unbeaten run under Conte continues

Buez Hadgu

Published: 8:19 AM December 29, 2021
Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty (left) and Southampton's Yan Valery battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur extender their unbeaten run in the Premier League since the arrival of Antonio Conte to an impressive seven games, ahead of their fixture against Watford this weekend.

An impressive 3-0 home victory over cross city rivals Crystal Palace, coupled with a 1-1 draw away to Southampton made it a good week for the lilywhites, building on the good results against Liverpool and West Ham United last week.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the most recent games is the return to form of main man Harry Kane.

The Englishman scored against Crystal Palace in typical Kane fashion and was unlucky not to record two against Southampton, with his second of the afternoon ruled out for a tight offside decision.

Having lost 3-0 away to the Eagles earlier in the season, fans would have been relieved to see such a convincing display this time around, albeit against 10 men after Wilfried Zaha got himself sent off in the first half.

For the second game running, Spurs played a majority of the match with a man to the good, after Mohammed Salisu was sent off for two bookable offences.

This time round, they were unable to capitalise on the advantage despite threatening the Southampton goal on numerous occasions.

Matt Doherty had the ball in the back of the net late on, but the goal didn’t stand after he was adjudged to have fouled Fraser Forster when challenging for the header, a decision that looked harsh on the replay.

With VAR supposed to be giving the attackers the benefit of the doubt this season, the call against Harry Kane looks like it won’t be beaten as the margins were minimal.

The resurgence in form since Conte’s arrival, coupled with the indifferent form of their rivals, has put Tottenham firmly back in the race for top four, with some already making them their favourites to secure the fourth spot.

A League Cup Semi-Final against Chelsea awaits the lilywhites, in which Conte will be desperate to progress over his former side, as he seeks to be the first manager to bring silverware back to N17 since 2008.

