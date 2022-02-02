Bentancur and Kilusevski could revitalise Spurs' stalling attack

Opinion

It's important to remember that this transfer window got off to a woeful start for Tottenham Hotspur, as it was evidently clear they needed reinforcements to continue their push for a top four place.

As it was Antonio Conte’s first window since taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo, it would have been very easy for Spurs supporters to get excited and imagine Daniel Levy pulling out his cheque book.

Luis Diaz looked all but certain to join the Lilywhites and boost Conte's attacking options, but the north London side lost out on his signature late in the window to Liverpool.

Adama Traore, a name who has been linked with Tottenham since the last window and is said to have been a target for Conte to perform in the right wing-back position, favoured a move to Catalan giants Barcelona – reportedly signing a contract with terms considerably lower than what Spurs were offering.

Tottenham confirmed the intriguing signings of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from previous club Juventus on deadline day, perhaps thanks to Fabio Paratici's contacts from his time at the club.

Conte and Paratici will be hoping that Kulusevski can relieve Harry Kane's goal-scoring responsibility and provide some much-needed creativity in attack for his new teammates.

Rodrigo Bentancur should give much-needed energy to central midfield and build a link between midfield and attack that has frequently been absent when watching Spurs play this season.

Dele Alli has been a fan favourite at Tottenham - Credit: PA

The latter two have left on loan deals despite being some of the clubs most expensive acquisitions, suggesting they aren’t part of Conte’s plans.

Having fallen out of favour since the days of Mauricio Pochettino, Dele Alli’s move to Everton will see him attempt to revive his career under Frank Lampard.

While many may feel as if Antonio Conte could have been backed further, a positive take from the window is that he has adopted a ruthless approach to ensure his squad takes shape in the way he demands.