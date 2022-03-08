Spurs run riot as Everton crumble in 5-0 hammering

Opinion

Everton were very bad, and Tottenham had great fun exploiting that - that was the bottom line as Spurs enjoyed a 5-0 home Premier League victory.

There was a show of solidarity with Ukraine before the game, with young people from Haringey Vox perform One Day, a song expressing hope for peace and freedom.

The teams wore training tops echoing the message, there's was a minute's applause at the start and during the game there was warm applause around the stadium when Everton's Ukrainian full-back, Vitali Mykolenko came on.

Everton’s Dele Alli, on his return to north London, warms up wearing a We Stand with Ukraine T-shirt before the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

After a few panicky minutes from the whistle, Spurs got into their stride and there was a glorious chance for Son to get the shot away, only for a recovery tackle in the nick of time.

It didn't take long to break the deadlock with a superb cross from Ryan Sessegnon laid on for Harry Kane, only for Michael Keane to get the final touch after 13 minutes.

Just three minutes later Kane and Dejan Kulusevski combined for a fine passing move before Son finished.

From then on, it was comfortable. After 27 minutes another move released the flying Son once again, but this time it was saved and Kane couldn't guide the rebound goalwards.

Further chances followed for Doherty and Kane.

Sergio Reguílon came on for an injured Ryan Sessegnon at half time. And after more chaotic defending and good work from Kane and Son, and the full back arrived to slide it in after only a minute on the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal against Everton - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

There were more chances for Son, Kulusevski and Dier, who hit the woodwork with a header, but the fifth came for Kane with Doherty picking him out with a cross-field ball for a cool, low finish.

And the game was over with more than 30 minutes remaining. More half chances followed, Spurs dominated possession and Everton's frustration turned to resignation.

Found their trio

A few months back I was writing that Lucas Moura may have been the best striker in north London. The form he was in, I stand by that, but when they're on song, Kulusevski complements Kane and Son perfectly. He often stays wide, creating space in the middle. The team clearly needs goalscoring consistency but the first-choice strike force is nailed on, for now.

Everton’s Anthony Gordon (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday March 7, 2022. - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Rodrigo Bentancur

Whereas there is a workman like quality to some of Tottenham's midfielders, Bentancur has an elegance that you want to see on the ball. It's a cockiness reminiscent of Dele at his peak and, as with Dele, it riles up the opposition. Richarlison in this game was a case in point.

Matt Doherty

The full-back has received criticism for underachieving since his arrival, and rightly so. And his stint at left-back was clearly a mistake. But there are signs he's beginning to relish the chance to go forward and is developing an understanding with Kulusevsky.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies battle for the ball - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

Everton are bad

With chants of "You're just a [substandard] Steven Gerrard" and "You're getting sacked in the morning", Frank Lampard could be in no doubt how much the Spurs fans were enjoying it. But he will have big concerns. With the quality he has in his squad, his own fans can rightly expect better.

Dele

It was a return to north London for Dele Alli, and he was the only man in blue smiling come the final whistle. It was no slight to his new team - the reception he received from the stands was pure affection. His cameo here was nondescript but Spurs fans will hope he can find the form that made him so special in the first place.