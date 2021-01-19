Spurs confirm Lauren Smith as new assistant coach

Published: 11:39 AM January 19, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucy Quinn (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Tottenham Hotspur Women have confirmed that Lauren Smith has been appointed the clubs new assistant coach.

Smith links up with Rehanne Skinner’s coaching staff from the Wales Women’s National Team, where she has served as Assistant Manager since 2017.

During her time with the Welsh National Team she helped Jayne Ludlow who left her role as head coach on Monday by mutual consent break into the top 30 of the FIFA Women’s Rankings for the first time.

Tottenham are currently 7th in the Women's Super League and have yet to suffer defeat under the guidance of Rehanne Skinner as in her three games they've beaten Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Smith has experience in working in the WSL as before she took up her role with the Welsh National Team she was part of the set-up at Bristol City.

She joined the Robins as under-13’s coach in 2010 and worked in a number of roles before being named First Team Assistant Coach in 2014.

Alongside her First Team duties, she was also Technical Director for the U9-U19 youth programmes.

Smith also spent some time as manager of Cardiff City ladies so is well experienced in the game and more than capable of handling the pressure of a top flight WSL team.

She will join the coaching staff this week and be in the dugout for Sunday's home fixture against an Everton side coming off the back of a 4-0 win vs Bristol City last weekend.