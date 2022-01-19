Could Adama Traore be on his way to Tottenham?

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed personal terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore according to some reports.

Fresh from a 3-1 victory over Southampton – in which he scored a rare goal – the Spaniard has been linked with Spurs on many occasions over the last few transfer windows.

Traore is viewed as a long-term option at right wing-back for the north London club, having occasionally featured in that position for Wolves.

Antonio Conte is said to have made it known to the club that if he is not given enough support in the transfer window, he is willing to walk away as manager, putting pressure on Daniel Levy to sign his top targets.

Spurs may prefer a loan deal with an option to buy, but this may not suit Wolves.

In relation to outgoings, Dilan Markanday has undergone a medical at Blackburn Rovers as part of his permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has impressed for the u23s, scoring 14 goals so far this season.

While he did make his professional debut in the Europa Conference League, it is thought that Markanday rejected a new contract to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

Spurs announced they were "extremely surprised" by the decision to postpone the North London Derby and are seeking explanation on the regulations, as Arsenal’s request to postpone the fixture was granted, despite only having one positive Covid case at the time.

It is the third time this season Tottenham have had a Premier League fixture postponed due to Covid, however, as they are no longer in Europe, the impact of the fixture backlog should not be too harsh.

Following the announcement, Gary Neville said the Premier League must force teams to play their games, while Jamie Carragher feels clubs are taking advantage of the Premier League's rules around the coronavirus outbreak.