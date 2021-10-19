Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

South Hampstead High School girls enjoy more skiing success

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:26 AM October 19, 2021   
South Hampstead High Schools girls ski team

South Hampstead High Schools girls ski team - Credit: Liza Fairfull

South Hampstead High School girls won the National Schools snow sports association races at the Hemel Snowdome, having taken silver at the British School indoor races in Milton Keynes prior to that, following an 18 month lay-off from action. 

The youngsters are also the under-16 National School champions after racing at the finals in Norwich on the weekend, as the under-12 and under-14 girls bagged silver medals to qualify for the British Championships in Llandudno. 

South Hampstead High Schools girls ski team

South Hampstead High Schools girls ski team - Credit: Liza Fairfull

The girls have four-time Olympian and Ski Sunday presenter Chemmy Allcott as their ski coach and have come along way since starting up in 2014 with just four girls in their ranks to now having 30. 

South Hampstead High School offers over 20 different sports through the curriculum and a broad range of co-curricular activities before, during and after school, enabling every girl to find her sporting niche. 

You may also want to watch:

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Laine wants to convert the old Le Pain Quotidien into a pub

Pubs

The Outsider: Residents take aim at plans for high street pub

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Skye

Hampstead Heath

'Forever grateful': Community steps up after man's dog dies on the Heath

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Brian Leveson's son Zack. Picture: Wendy Charlton

Haringey Council

'Unacceptable': Ofsted inspection reveals failures of Haringey Council SEND

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Frognal House, Charles de Gaulle's former abode, is on the market 

Charles de Gaulle's old Hampstead home on sale for £15m

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon