South Hampstead High School girls enjoy more skiing success

Published: 11:26 AM October 19, 2021

South Hampstead High School girls won the National Schools snow sports association races at the Hemel Snowdome, having taken silver at the British School indoor races in Milton Keynes prior to that, following an 18 month lay-off from action.

The youngsters are also the under-16 National School champions after racing at the finals in Norwich on the weekend, as the under-12 and under-14 girls bagged silver medals to qualify for the British Championships in Llandudno.

South Hampstead High Schools girls ski team - Credit: Liza Fairfull

The girls have four-time Olympian and Ski Sunday presenter Chemmy Allcott as their ski coach and have come along way since starting up in 2014 with just four girls in their ranks to now having 30.

South Hampstead High School offers over 20 different sports through the curriculum and a broad range of co-curricular activities before, during and after school, enabling every girl to find her sporting niche.