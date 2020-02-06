South Hampstead High girls impress on alpine slopes yet again to earn podium places

South Hampstead High School pupils had more to cheer at the British Schoolgirls' Championships in the French Alps recently.

South Hampstead High School pupils in Flaine South Hampstead High School pupils in Flaine

Maddy Fairfull, Hannah Sassower and Millie Whitmore, all aged 13, joined pupils from over 50 UK schools to compete in the alpine disciplines of slalom, giant slalom and the parallel at one of the most prestigious girls' ski races on the circuit.

And the trio, training with British champion Iain Innes of Precise Racing, had to tackle two days of racing in blizzards and freezing conditions in the high altitude resort of Flaine on their way to achieving impressive podiums.

Sassower was second in the under-14 giant slalom and took bronze in the slalom behind Fairfull, who lifted the cup in first place.

Meanwhile, debutant Whitmore secured fourth place in the unregistered category of the slalom as their strong team performance led to silver and bronze medals in the combiend event.

And despite being the youngest of teams, up against experienced 18-year-old skiers, they placed ninth out of 53 teams in the slalom and 11th in the giant slalom.

South Hapmstead's ski squad also performed well at the English Schools Ski Association National Championships earlier this season.

The Junior School squad of Evie Arnold, Audrey Curtis, Sylvia Curtis and Lottie Whitmore took bronze while the Senior School team, comprising Momo Daniel, Fairfull, Alice Whitmore and Millie Whitmore, took silver.

Their performances led to the selection of five skiers - Alice Whitmore, Sassower, Fairfull, Millie Whitmore and Daniel - for the English Schools' national ski squads, who will now train in Norway and Holland.

Their 'Going for Gold' programme supports the school's elite sportswomen competing at county, regional and national levels.