Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Sport

Marcus Smith impressed by Saracens Max Malins performance for England

Logo Icon

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 6:00 PM July 6, 2021   
England's Max Malins during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel

England's Max Malins during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington ahead of the Six Nations clash with France - Credit: PA

Marcus Smith was impressed with Saracens Max Malins contribution to England's 43-29 victory over USA last Sunday at Twickenham.

The highly-regarded 24-year-old fly-half produced a moment of brilliance in setting up Sam Underhill for England’s opening try but suffered an AC joint shoulder injury during the process and unfortunately ended up in the treatment room after nine minutes. He will miss the Red Rose final summer test game against Canada at RFU headquarters this Saturday.

Fellow fly-half Smith, 22, who plays his club rugby for recently crowned Gallagher Premiership champions Twickenham-based Harlequins, admits it was a big blow to lose one of their key players so early in the game.

"Max is a brilliant player," said Smith who himself impressed on his England debut by scoring a try and four conversions. 

"The way he glides past defenders, the way he holds the ball with two hands and the way he puts people in space is brilliant.

You may also want to watch:

"I always wanted to play with him and I was lucky enough when I was younger to play one game with him and to do it again here at Twickenham was an absolutely pleasure. He sees the game attacking me and it was nice to play with him today."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Furious' residents oppose council housing plans in Crouch End
  2. 2 Couple's anger over estate plan which would see their home knocked down
  3. 3 Crouch End salon shortlisted in British hairdressing awards
  1. 4 Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim forgotten fortunes
  2. 5 Three arrests after knife fight in Highgate
  3. 6 Crime and safety fears over use of e-scooters in Hampstead
  4. 7 Hampstead Heath 150: The Disappearance of the old heathland
  5. 8 Highgate parking changes dropped — two years on from uproar
  6. 9 Soho House private members' club studio opens in Crouch End Broadway
  7. 10 Granit Xhaka will flourish in Italy but Arsenal will not miss him
Rugby
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Highgate Wood. Picture: Sam Volpe

Police investigate report of sexual assault in Highgate Wood

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
CCTV of an assault in Station Road

Metropolitan Police | Video

Police probe attack, lockdown parties and apparent drug use on council site

Charles Thomson

person
Santander

Santander confirms 20 London branches will close

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
General manager of Covid Recovery Becky Board administers the hospital's first Pfizer-BioNTech Covid

Data

Covid-19 cases of Delta variant rise in Camden and Haringey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus