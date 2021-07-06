Marcus Smith impressed by Saracens Max Malins performance for England

Published: 6:00 PM July 6, 2021

England's Max Malins during a training session at The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington ahead of the Six Nations clash with France - Credit: PA

Marcus Smith was impressed with Saracens Max Malins contribution to England's 43-29 victory over USA last Sunday at Twickenham.

The highly-regarded 24-year-old fly-half produced a moment of brilliance in setting up Sam Underhill for England’s opening try but suffered an AC joint shoulder injury during the process and unfortunately ended up in the treatment room after nine minutes. He will miss the Red Rose final summer test game against Canada at RFU headquarters this Saturday.

Fellow fly-half Smith, 22, who plays his club rugby for recently crowned Gallagher Premiership champions Twickenham-based Harlequins, admits it was a big blow to lose one of their key players so early in the game.

"Max is a brilliant player," said Smith who himself impressed on his England debut by scoring a try and four conversions.

"The way he glides past defenders, the way he holds the ball with two hands and the way he puts people in space is brilliant.

"I always wanted to play with him and I was lucky enough when I was younger to play one game with him and to do it again here at Twickenham was an absolutely pleasure. He sees the game attacking me and it was nice to play with him today."