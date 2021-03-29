Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Saracens seal victory over Richmond thanks to return of Jamie George

Sam Tabuteau

Published: 7:18 PM March 29, 2021   
Saracens Jamie George celebrates their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenha

Saracens Jamie George celebrates a try - Credit: PA

Saracens completed a bonus-point victory over Richmond, as Jamie George scored a try on his return to the side.

Richmond took a surprising early lead as Ted Landray capitalised on the home side's sustained pressure to net a penalty. 

Saracens struggled to impose themselves on the game but eventually drew level after 25 minutes, with Manu Vunipola dominating the scrum to earn the Sarries a penalty. 

Saracens soon started to click into gear and extended their lead as George surged over the line for the first try of the afternoon, following a line-out. 

Callum Hunter-Hill gave Saracens a commanding lead five minutes before the break. Rotimi Segun and Jackson Wray instigated the move with strong, incisive running through the heart of the Richmond defence.

The pair's endeavours saw Luc Jones concede a penalty and a yellow card before Hunter-Hill utilised the resulting line-out to touch down for Saracens.

Vunipola's conversion then gave Saracens a deserved 15-3 lead heading into half-time. 

Saracens continued to dominate proceedings after the break, and Segun soon got himself on the scoresheet with a well-worked first-phase try. 

Following a scrum smack in the centre of the pitch, Aled Davies picked up the ball and found Vunipola. The Englishman fed the ball to Dom Morris, who straightened before putting Segun away. 

Mark McCall's men went in search of a bonus-point score, but Richmond held firm. Saracens, though, were camped in the home side's 22, and it was only a matter of time before the pressure eventually told. 

Substitute Andy Christie this time burst through a challenge before evading the last defender and touching down for Saracens fourth try of the game. 

Ralph Adam-Hales added to Richmond's woes late on as he benefitted from a textbook forwards shove to touch down. The much-maligned prop making huge strides towards a return to competitive action. 

Saracens could have had another try, but the referee rightly penalised Duncan Taylor for knocking the ball on attempting a quick tap. 

Saracens travel to Bedford Blues after the Easter break, looking to pick up where they left off against Richmond. 

Rugby

