Saracens look to build on Jersey win away to Richmond

Published: 3:30 PM March 24, 2021

Saracens' Jackson Wray leads his team out during the Greene King IPA Championship match at Mennaye Field, Penzance. Picture date: Saturday March 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Saracens will travel away to Richmond as they look to build on their victory over Jersey after a mixed start to life in the Championship so far.

Head coach Mark McCall and his men will make the trip to Richmond Athletic Association on Friday evening (7.45pm) on the back of one win and one defeat in their opening fixtures.

They will however begin to see some of their England stars returning in the coming weeks following international duty in the Guinness Six Nations.

Saracens will be determined to win and put themselves in a good position early on for promotion straight back into the Premiership.

Elsewhere, Saracens Women maintained their lead at the top of the ranks thanks to a hard-fought 34-21 win over in-form Exeter Chiefs, with the two-time champions successfully avenging their January defeat.

A brace of tries from American back-rower Rachel Johnson and a score from Japanese prop Sachiko Kato helped the Chiefs to a 21-10 lead at half-time, but Lotte Clapp, Vicky Fleetwood and May Campbell all crossed for the hosts after the break to complete a memorable comeback.

Saracens fly-half Zoe Harrison said: “We knew it was going to be tough out there, so I’m really glad we managed to pull it back in the end.

“I wouldn’t say we were complacent in the first half at all - we take each game as it comes. We knew we needed to cut out the penalties if we were going to win the game - that got hammered home at half-time - and thankfully we did that.”

Saracens’ London rivals Harlequins kept up the heat on the league leaders with a thumping 62-7 win at Bristol Bears, with a Leanne Riley double inspiring a comfortable afternoon for the visitors at Shaftesbury Park.