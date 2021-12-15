Saracens' European Challenge Cup game with Pau called off due to Covid cases

Saracens can confirm that the club has experienced an outbreak of Covid-19 within the training ground environment leading to several positive Covid cases from the latest round of PCR testing which took place on Monday.

The club has taken the immediate action of closing the training ground and isolating all players, coaches and support staff.

A club statement said: "We have been working closely with EPCR and PRL and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23 man squad for this fixture.

"In addition to positive Covid-19 cases we have players self-isolating due to being close contacts and a number of players who are currently injured.

"The need to forfeit the fixture will result in a 28-0 loss, and five match points to Pau as set out in the EPCR tournament rules.

"This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club but as always the health and wellbeing of our people is our priority at this time.

"The squad will return to full training on December, 24 following the necessary period of isolation.

"We would like to reassure our supporters that our Gallagher Premiership fixture versus Worcester Warriors on December, 26 will still take place and we very much look forward to seeing you all at StoneX Stadium for a feast of festive rugby."



