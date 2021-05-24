Saracens challenging themselves to finish top of the Championship

Published: 1:24 PM May 24, 2021

Saracens' Director of Rugby Mark McCall during the Greene King IPA Championship match at Mennaye Field, Penzance. Picture date: Saturday March 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says his side have set themselves a target of overtaking fellow play-off finalists Ealing Trailfinders to finish top of the Greene King IPA Championship.

McCall's men will have to claim victory by two points or more against Hartpury University on Saturday in order to achieve such a feat.

The Fez Boys sealed their prized two-legged showdown with the West Londoners next month after trouncing hosts Coventry 73-0 at Butts Park Arena last Saturday.

A handful of Sarries die-hards were amongst the 1,400 spectators in the Two-tone music city and witnessed their team register another eleven tries, as they did against Ampthill five days prior – this time without conceding a point.

England's British & Irish Lions tour bound Elliot Daly claimed a hat-trick and the two Sean's, Maitland and Refell, each bagged a brace.

Nick Tompkins and Lions tour-bound Jamie George, Tom Whiteley and Dom Morris also crossed the line.

Captain Owen Farrell continued his Lions tour preparation with nine conversions.

McCall was particular impressed with the way his side defended against a very resilient and forward attacking Coventry side, who themselves are guaranteed a respectable fifth place finish in the table going into this Saturday's final round of matches.

"We just felt we've been in and out of games that we've done enough then we've had lapses of concentration," he said. "It's been a small but frustrating thing.

"But today we were a lot better in that regards so we were much more relentless.

"When Coventry came to us a few times down the 22 we've defended like everything mattered and that was really good. Even at 50/60 points it felt that everything mattered the whole way throughout the game and that allowed us to win by that margin.

"The home crowd really got behind their team today and Coventry got stuck in throughout the game. It's not really fair on the scoreline on their effect, energy and input. It looked like an easy game but it was competitive, hard physical game."

McCall expects his side to put in a similar performance against ninth-placed Hartpury University in the final round of league matches this Saturday.

"We've got to aim at a good challenge now because if we win that game with an attacking bonus point we'll come top of the championship," he added. "When we lost our first game against Cornish Pirates we've came of that game with nothing but now

it's been a great achievement.

"We've used 31 players during the nine games played so it's been a proper turnaround."