Saracens Lozowski played a key role in Harlequins win much to his delight

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 11:45 AM November 2, 2021
Saracens' Alex Lozowski (centre) kicks a conversion during the Gallagher Premiership match at Twickenham Stoop - Credit: PA

Alex Lozowski played a key role in Saracens victory over defending Gallagher Premiership champions Harlequins at a sold out Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

The hosts took a 10-point lead at the interval with tries from Hugh Tizard, Cadan Murley and Tyrone Green.

Dom Morris notched a try and Lozowski converted before Jackson Wray finally silenced the partisan home crowd with a stunning game winning try.

Brent-born Lozowski, 28, who kicked 19 points with five penalties and two conversions, was delighted with win over their fierce rivals.

“We’re delighted to have won that game,” he said. “We had to hang on at the end and we were second best for large spells but we dug in and stuck together which was brilliant.

“In that first half if we’re honest it looked like we weren’t ready to come here and play a really tough game of rugby but in the second half we turn it around, got a bit more ball and sorted the ruck out so it got better after that.

“The character in this group is a quality that we hold dear.”

