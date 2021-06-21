Saracens cap off successful season with emphatic Ealing victory

Published: 3:00 PM June 21, 2021

Saracens pose with their trophy after the Greene King IPA Championship play off final second leg match at the StoneX Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Nick Tompkins summed up Saracens successful winning season in Greene King IPA Championship.

Mark McCall's star studded troops polished off Ealing Trailfinders 57-15 in the reverse leg of the play-off final at StoneX Stadium, Hendon on Sunday to win 117-15 on aggregate.

Their return to Gallagher Premiership was already secured from last fortnight's huge 60-point first leg advantage at Vallis Way in West London.

Saracens' Nick Tomkins is congratulated after scoring his side fifth try during the Greene King IPA Championship play off final second leg match at the StoneX Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite Jackson Wray's early error that allowed the visitors to open the scoring, super Sarries eventually bossed the game with another eight try feast.

British & Ireland Lions Tour-bound members Mako Vunipola, Elliot Daly and Jamie George all touched along with South Africa's Vincent Koch, who was on his 100th appearance for the club and will line up against the Lions in a few weeks time, Nick Tompkins, Alex Lewington and Tom Whiteley, in his final game for the Hendon-based outfit.

You may also want to watch:

A further 11 points from the kicking boots of Lions tour-bound captain Owen Farrell and 4 from Manu Vunipola, the cousin of Billy and Mako Vunipola, completed the scoring.

The Fez Boys may have not played their usual high standard of rugby we've all witnessed throughout the season in the first 40 minutes of play but on this final occasion they can afford to let their guard down.

"I'm not sure if you get a worst first half from us really," said Welsh international Tompkins.

"First second or whatever Jackson Wray knocks it out then gets a yellow card. I'm not sure how he got man of the match after that but he ran a couple of good lines.

"But we're relieved. It's been a tough year for everyone involved. Those boys have been brilliant and coming together. It's just been fantastic so we're really happy.

"We wanted that. We just wanted to go hard against them and put it on them. I'm glad and grateful that we can have fans in, watching this and having them because it makes a massive difference."

Saracens' Tom Woolstencroft is tackled by Ealing Trailfinders' Simon Linsell during the Greene King IPA Championship play off final second leg match at the StoneX Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday June 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Michael Rhodes was red carded on 50 minutes in his final appearance for Saracens after a seven-year spell for a reckless high tackle.

The 33-year-old flanker did however received a standing ovation from the 2,000 fans in attendance, which wowed Tompkins.

"I don't think I've even seen a guy who gets red carded to have a standing ovation like that for Rhodsey (Rhodes) and that was pretty special," Tompkins added. "Thank you to the fans, thank you to Rhodsey who is leaving along with a couple of other big players. It was a really good send off."