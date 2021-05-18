Nick Tompkins welcomes fans' return for Saracens win

Published: 4:30 PM May 18, 2021

Saracens' StoneX Stadium welcomed 2,000 supporters back to Hendon for the first time in six months on Monday.

The Men In Black gave fans a momentous Monday night to remember with a whopping 69-12 victory over Amptill. They move within touching distance of securing a two-legged Greene King IPA Championship play-off showdown with table toppers Ealing Trailfinders.

Director of rugby Mark McCall fielded 11 internationals including captain Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Mako Vinipola, Maro Itoje and Elliot Daly, who will all feature in British & Irish Lions tour to world champions South Africa next month.

While amateur Bedfordshire-based Ampthill, currently fourth in the table, gave some moments of brilliance with their two tries, Sarries were on full throttle with their eleven tries, six of them converted by captain and England regular Farrell.

Two each from Nick Tompkins, Scotland international Sean Maitland and Tom Woolstencroft plus George, Daly, Ali Crossdale, Elliott Obatoyinbo and Dan Morris completed the 69-point total.

You may also want to watch:

It was first time since since relegation from the top that fans were watching Sarries play in a Greene King IPA Championship fixture.

"It was brilliant," said centre Tomkins, 26, a Wales international. "I didn't thought they were going to be that louder but it was real loud and it was awesome. The interaction between the fans was brilliant and it makes a world of difference."

Saracens can guarantee themselves a top-two finish in the second tier of English rugby if they can beat fifth-place Coventry at their Butts Park Arena this Saturday (May, 22). Tomkins insists they need to put in a similar performance in the West Midlands.

"It was really good from across the board with the bench coming on," Tompkins continues. "There are things we need to clean up and I think that's the only reason teams like Ampthill get into these games and put us under any pressure on the line, but we're the architects of our downfall or problems.

"We need try to keep ruthless. We need to keep stepping up because we want to make a mark and show what we are about in this league and in the Premiership as well.

"We're taking the right steps. We just need to carry on and work hard in training."