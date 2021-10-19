Exiled Saracens trio must show they have 'will' to win World Cup

Published: 9:59 AM October 19, 2021

England have left Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford out of their squad for next month's autumn series. - Credit: PA

Eddie Jones has told his discarded England stalwarts they must prove they have the hunger to be involved in a third World Cup if they are to save their international careers.

England will enter the autumn without the Vunipola brothers, Jamie George and George Ford after they were overlooked for the 34-man squad that will face Tonga, Australia and South Africa next month.

In removing 276 caps, two Test Lions and four mainstays of his reign - all of them resurgent for their clubs this season - Jones has shown a ruthless disregard for reputation as planning for France 2023 begins in earnest.

Forwards Billy and Mako Vunipola and George have been left out despite excelling for Saracens since their initial snub from the extended training squad.

All could yet return from exile, but Jones must first be convinced of their motivation for another tilt at rugby's greatest prize.

"We now have a number of players who've been through two World Cup campaigns," former Australia coach Jones said.

"With the third World Cup campaign, my experience tells me that some players can want to go to the World Cup but they don't really have the will to prepare to win the World Cup.

"It did strike me the experience I had with Australia, post 2003. I kept some players on longer than I should have and that's probably weighed in the selection choices that I've made in the last six months with England.

"One of the things I'm looking at is those players who've already been to two World Cups, whether they've got the will to prepare to win.

"We could have the most experienced side at the World Cup but whether they've got that will to go that extra 10 per cent."

But it is in abandoning his old guard that Jones has acted to register the most decisive and uncompromising selection call of his reign.

"At the moment I feel they need to regenerate and rejuvenate. They need to add things to their game if they're going to continue to the next World Cup.

"They understand that and we'll see how they progress. The door's not closed to them, it's always open.

"If they can tidy up their games in certain areas and come back with the right desire, the opportunities are going to be there for them."

