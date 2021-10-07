Saracens stars surprise locals with visit to community training initiative

Published: 8:56 AM October 7, 2021

Jackson Wray (left) and Sean Maitland (right) surprised locals with visit to community training initiative - Credit: Saracens

Saracens international rugby stars Jackson Wray and Sean Maitland surprised local teenagers by turning up to coach them and hand out awards at a community event.

The Premiership players helped to make it an evening to remember at the Saracens' ground in Hendon when they went to train young people from the Sarries' Sports Foundation.

The Foundation, which helps support young people with learning difficulties, is sponsored by Alan Day Group who are based in Hampstead.

The weekly sessions, which had ceased due to Covid pandemic, are now back in full swing.

They enable young people, aged 14-24, from Saracens RFC to play touch rugby and their first team heroes were on hand to present medals for outstanding achievement for last month.(September)

Alan Day managing director Paul Tanner said: "We're absolutely thrilled to be back in action again. These sessions mean so much to the local community, the guys love it and it gives the parents a great way to keep their kids fit and healthy,

"Whenever the first team players come down they really throw themselves into it and get involved and the kids always leave so inspired and full of life. These memories will last a very long time, that's for sure."

