Fairytale England comeback for Bryony Cleall

Published: 2:07 PM April 6, 2021

England's Poppy Cleall scores their seventh try of the match during the Women's Guinness Six Nations match at Castle Park, Doncaster. Picture date: Saturday April 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Saracens' Poppy Cleall paid tribute to her twin sister Bryony's performance in her international comeback on Saturday.

England defeated Scotland 52-10 at Castle Park in the Women's Six Nations .

The 28-year-old prop, whose career has been hampered with ACL injuries, celebrated her return by scoring one of eight tries for The Red Roses.

Fellow Sarries player Marlie Packer opened up the proceedings in 10th minute, before Poppy Cleall rounded things off with nine minutes left on the clock.

Sarah McKenna also played while Vicky Fleetwood was left on the bench.

Clubmate Jodie Rettie came on for the last nine minutes for Scotland.

In fact Bryony's only other England cap came in her debut appearance against Ireland also in a Six Nations opener two years ago in Donnybrook.

"I am so proud of her and it’s two caps and two tries," Poppy said, who claimed the Woman of the Match award.

“I tried to put it on a plate for her and she finished it so well. We also have Cath O’Donnell back after two years out from injury and they have come back and fitted in so seamlessly.

“They have been working so hard away from the squad, we can all see that. We’re so proud of her and pleased to see her back in a white shirt. She’s worked so hard."

Despite the victory Cleall insists there is always room for improvement, ahead of England's next Six Nations encounter against Italy this Saturday (April 10) at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma.

“We’ve been waiting a long while for the opening game of the Six Nations,” she continued.

“Some bits we won’t be too happy with and we will probably be shouted at, like going down to 13 players. We can play better than that and that’s what we’ll take from it - we can do better.

“You don’t get second chances in this format of the Women’s Six Nations. We have trained very well in the last couple of weeks and I think we didn’t quite put that out there.

“We’ll go away, have a look and train better than we have been so we can get out here and do England proud.”

The other Women's Six Nations match saw France, who are expected to challenge holders England for the mantle, easily brushed aside Wales 53-0.