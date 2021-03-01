Saracens' Owen Farrell says England must improve for France match

Published: 4:00 PM March 1, 2021

England's Owen Farrell warms up prior to the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday February 27, 2021. See PA story RUGBYU Wales. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. - Credit: PA

Saracens' Owen Farrell says England has got plenty of things to improve on before taking on Guinness Six Nations favourites France at Twickenham on March 13.

Eddie Jones's men suffered their second Six Nations defeat in three games after their 40-24 defeat to Wales, who not only secured the Triple crown but also top the table, at Principality Stadium, Cardiff last Saturday.

Referee Pascal Gauzere awarded Wayne Pivac's side two controversial first-half tries, a decision that caused uproar amongst the England camp. Jones said during the post-match press conference that his side were "not allowed to debate" the decisions.

Farrell, who scored 14 points between the post to become the second England player after 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson to hit more than 1,000 tests points.

“We got our way back into it in that second half and didn’t quite finish it off so there’s plenty that we can do better," Farrell said.

“I thought our boys’ effort and intent was good but at the same time it wasn’t good enough to win the game so we’ll have to look at what we can do and we can control.

“We can only control what we can control and obviously our discipline wasn’t the best. There’s obviously lots of parts of the game and that was probably a big one.

“It is the whole team’s job to stay disciplined, to make sure that in the game we’re looking after each other and we’re all on the same page, and we’ll look at we can do that better.”

Fellow Sarries full back Elliot Daly earnt his 50th cap for the Red Rose, while brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Bristol Bears loanees Ben Earls and Max Malins also appeared in Cardiff.

With Scotland's game against France – who are currently second – postponed, Ireland convincingly beat bottom side Italy 48-10 in Rome to overtake England into third place.