Saracens announce multi-year partnership with Shawbrook

Published: 9:00 AM April 19, 2021

Saracens' Sean Maitland scores the first try of the game against Cornish Pirates during the Greene King IPA Championship match at Mennaye Field, Penzance - Credit: PA

Saracens have announced a multi-year partnership with Shawbrook, an award-winning specialist Bank offering property and business finance solutions in addition to personal loans and savings products.

Shawbrook will be featured on the back of the playing shirts of the Saracen’s Men and Saracens Women rugby teams as well as on the back of the Saracens Mavericks playing dresses, the club’s Vitality Superleague netball franchise. Shawbrook will become Saracens’ Official Banking Partner and will also become a partner of the club’s charitable arm, the Saracens Foundation.

The partnership has been struck 10 years after Saracens won their first league title and a decade since Shawbrook was founded. Since 2011, Shawbrook has grown to become a leading specialist lending and savings bank – serving over 300,000 customers, providing £7.1bn of loans and managing £6.9bn of deposits.

With a focus on making a difference in the specialist banking market and to the UK businesses and consumers it supports, Shawbrook is aligning itself not just with one of the world’s leading rugby brands but the wider Saracens family – including all three professional teams and the Saracens Foundation.

Following the recent announcement of its four-year partnership with StoneX, this is a further vote of confidence in Saracens during a challenging time for the sport due to COVID. Whilst we await the return of crowds to sports events these partnerships take on added importance, providing strong commercial foundations that will support the high aspirations of Saracens on and off the pitch and court.

Shawbrook’s support of the Saracens Foundation will also ensure that the club can continue to bring about positive social change within the surrounding community.

Saracens' Emma Swords in action against Harlequins during the Women's Allianz Premier 15s match at the StoneX Stadium - Credit: PA

Neil Rudge, Managing Director at Shawbrook, said: "Like Saracens, Shawbrook is an ambitious organisation and one committed not only to thinking differently in the way we work, but also to making a difference – to our customers, our people, those professionals we work alongside and to the communities in which we operate.

"This alone is powerful, but there are so many other elements which make this partnership so exciting both on and off the field. We know how vital it is for organisations like ours to champion inclusion and work to encourage diversity from the ground-up.

"In addition to sponsoring all three of Saracens’ successful and high profile teams, putting our shoulder behind the incredible work done in support of local and regional communities by the Saracens Foundation is also something that aligns with our own values, and that will resonate with our staff and broad network of partners.

"At what is a hugely exciting time for both organisations, we look forward to the difference we can make together over the coming months and years of our partnership.”

Saracens Mavericks' Joanna Trip (right) and Severn Stars' Georgia Rowe battle for the ball during the Vitality Netball Super League match at Arena Birmingham - Credit: PA

Lucy Wray, Saracens chief execuive officer, added: “We are delighted to complete this new partnership with Shawbrook. We both consistently strive to be the leaders in our respective fields and we share a deep commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

"Following the recent announcement of the StoneX partnership, this is another great milestone for the Saracens family as we look towards an exciting future. We look forward to the rest of this season as we hope to return to some normality and push towards end of season goals across all three teams.”