Saracens Max Malins ruled out of England's test game with Canada
Ziad Chaudry
- Credit: PA
Saracens Max Malins is ruled out of England’s final summer test game against Canada after suffering a shoulder injury. during the hosts' 43-29 victory over USA at Twickenham last Sunday.
The much-talented 24-year-old fly half, who spent last season on loan at Bristol Bears before heading back to the Hendon-based outfit, was sent to the treatment room after a moment of brilliance that unfortunately ended his afternoon.
He will miss the clash against the ‘Les Rouges’ this Saturday at RFU headquarters.
Ireland-born Luke Carty’s penalty gave the Americans a shock lead on six minutes, but the hosts responded immediately from the restart.
Malins brilliantly caught test debutant Marcus Smith’s kick, Moments later he fed to Sam Underhill for England’s opening try. He was pushed out by American flanker Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz and landed very awkwardly on his shoulder.
England also lost Ollie Lawrence to injury and coach Eddie Jones, who handed eight new caps to his much-changed but fresh looking squad, said: “You lose Malins who is great in the air, and you lose Lawrence, our most powerful back, and it does take away from it.
“Obviously to lose Malins and Lawrence was just bad luck. Malins has an AC joint injury, so he’ll probably be out for a couple of weeks but that’s just an estimate.”
With Gloucester’s Lewis Ludlow given the captain’s armband on his debut, Joe Cokanasiga scored two tries with the exceptional Marcus Smith, Sam Underhill, Ollie Lawrence, Jamie Blamire and Harry Randall also crossing the line.
USA, who included new Saracens recruit South African-born Ruben de Haas, were certainly no pushovers and tries from Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys and Christian Dyer gave some respectability to the final scoreline.