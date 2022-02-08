Shaw praises Saracens for sinking Bath

Saracens head coach Joe Shaw revelled in the impact of his young guns after watching his side put Bath to the sword in a 40-3 rout.

Sarries laboured early on against a resurgent Bath side, only leading 6-3 late in the first half, but a pair of Tom Woolstencroft driving maul scores just before the break turned the tide, before Alex Goode, Alex Lewington and Theo McFarland pulled them clear after the break.

Shaw reserved particular praise for fly-half Manu Vunipola, flanker Andy Christie and lock McFarland for helping them move seven points behind Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers in second spot.

"Manu Vunipola I thought was very good and considering he is only 21, giving him time like that will be so important going forward," said Shaw.

"Andy Christie does the little things really well, and Theo (McFarland) arrived this year and we think he has the potential to be very, very good.

"I think what you saw was a team that created and they could have got very frustrated if at the end they hadn't got tries. But there were two tries for Tom and we scored tries through the set-piece, through counter-attacks.

"There's lots of things for us to get better at, though. We created in attack really well but the final passes and some of our decisions on the ball, they are things we've got to look at going forward.

"In terms of putting ourselves in those positions I was really happy, and the set piece was a step in the right direction."

Having failed to win any of their first 12 Premiership games this season, Bath began 2022 with league victories over Worcester and Harlequins.

But their resurgence came to a crashing halt at StoneX Stadium and head coach Neal Hatley was left to rue a lack of clinical edge.

"It was tough," Hatley said. "At 6-3 just before half-time we've given away two poor penalties and we've ended up going in at 18-3, which changes the complexion of the second half.

"We don't want to be over-reactive on the last three minutes (of the first half), so we talked at half-time about being more clinical in the 22 and those penalties in the middle of the pitch, like you saw at the end of the half.

"The boys are disappointed in the changing room and we have a lot to work on for next week."