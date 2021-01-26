Saracens confirm two friendlies with Coventry ahead of the new Championship season

Published: 3:30 PM January 26, 2021

Saracens' Dom Morris is tackled by Exeter Chief's Sean Lonsdale (right) during the Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park, London. - Credit: PA

Saracens will play Coventry in two pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2020/21 Greene King IPA Championship season.

The Men in Black will host Warwickshire-based outfit on Saturday, February 20 with a 3pm kick-off at the StoneX Stadium before travelling to Butts Park Arena six days later for a fixture under the lights (Friday February, 26, 6pm).

The matches will be Sarries’ final preparation games ahead of the new campaign, following on from the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: “It was important for the squad to have an extensive run of pre-season fixtures leading into the Championship season, so we’re really pleased to have confirmed two additional fixtures against Coventry in February.

“The two matches, along with the Trailfinders Challenge Cup, are the perfect opportunity to further accelerate the development of our younger players with some competitive game time ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.”

Both matches will be live streamed by the home club with more details being released in due course.

Saracens Women will also return to action this weekend when they take on Exeter Chiefs away from home following a two-week pause in play.

This suspension included rounds 11 and 12, originally due to take place on Saturday, January 16 and Saturday, January 23, 2021 respectively.

The decision had been taken following increased prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.

Following the postponement of the Women’s Six Nations Championship and new dates to be confirmed, the Allianz Premier 15s season fixture round dates will also be amended and the RFU will update in due course.

RFU head of women’s performance, Nicky Ponsford said: “After consultation with representatives from Premier 15s clubs we have decided to pause the league until the end of the month.

“The rescheduling of the Six Nations will hopefully enable us to play games over the original Six Nations period providing it is safe to do so and we’ll be working hard to finalise a structure and implement agreed intensive protocols across the league.

“We are also very mindful that a number of club medical staff and players work in the NHS so this is also an opportunity for them to break from rugby duties.