Saracens bring in Joe Simpson on loan from Gloucester

Published: 2:50 PM September 13, 2021

Gloucester's Joe Simpson (centre) passes the ball during the Gallagher Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium, Gloucester. - Credit: PA

Saracens have announced that Joe Simpson will be joining the club on a one-month loan.

The scrum half has arrived at StoneX Stadium to help cover the number nine position in the early stages of the season.

The 33-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in the Gallagher Premiership since bursting on to the scene for Wasps back in 2006, a club where he went on to make 230 appearances.

He moved to Gloucester in 2019 and has featured 18 times for the Cherry and Whites before heading to North London this week.

The pacy scrum half will cover following Ivan Van Zyl’s suspension as well as Ruben de Haas being away on international duty.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m hugely excited about being given the opportunity to join Saracens on loan. They have set the bar, performance wise, for all of the teams in the Premiership over the last decade and I can’t wait to meet everyone and contribute to the club.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “We are obviously delighted to secure the services of such a high quality, experienced player as Joe to increase our options at scrum half in the weeks ahead."