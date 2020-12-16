Saracens announce multi-year Lucozade partnership
- Credit: Lucozade
Saracens Rugby Club and Saracens Mavericks Netball Club have announced a multi-year partnership for Lucozade to become their official sports drink partner.
The partnership is a first for Saracens as Lucozade will be the first to work across and fuel all three teams - the men's and women's rugby squads, as well as the netball team.
The teams will use Lucozade Sport products and hardware as an integral part of their hydration strategies in training and matchdays and Saracens Group head of partnerships Lucy Englander said: "Lucozade Sport are the latest partner to join the family and we are absolutely delighted to have them on board.
"They are a fantastic brand with a rich history in sport and we are thrilled to see Lucozade Sport will be the first brand in our roster to support all three of our wonderful teams."
Matthew Riches, head of partnerships at Lucozade Sport, added: "Working with Saracens across their rugby and netball teams is something we're excited to launch and to build on.
"We share the club's vision for the future across women and men's sport and look forward to seeing all of the teams safely back in action soon."
