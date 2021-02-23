Saracens Andy Christie says squad is progressing at a good pace

Published: 10:30 AM February 23, 2021

Andy Christie says the squad is progressing at a good pace as they continue to get vital minutes under their belt ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season getting under way.

The Number 8 scored from a beautifully executed pass from hooker Kapeli Pifeleti to round off an entertaining 48-33 victory over Coventry in Saracens’ penultimate pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Sarries have now faced three second tier opponents before the new campaign and Christie believes the group are beginning to understand what teams will bring to the fore.

“As the weeks go on, we’re getting more of a taste of this league and what the teams will bring,” he said.

“Teams are really bringing it and we’ve got to match that and step it up. We’ve learned more lessons from another hard-fought game and we’re happy to be on the right end of the result.”

Saracens' Andy Christie is tackled by Northampton Saints' Rory Hutchinson (left) and Ryan Olowofela (right) during the Premiership Rugby Cup Round 3 match at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Saracens will travel to Coventry on Friday for the final match of pre-season before facing Cornish Pirates on the road on March, 6.

Christie added: “We had a couple of good defensive sets against Coventry and when we got the ball moving we looked dangerous. It sometimes took a bit of a kick up the backside but when we got there we were looking sharp.

“A lot of lads have had some good minutes in the last couple of weeks. More and more people are getting a flavour and taste of some game time and we’re bound to get better and better.”

In other news, Saracens have announced that 22-year-old scrum-half Ruben De Haas will join the club on a two-year deal from South African franchise the Cheetahs in the summer.

Born in South Africa, de Haas is the third generation of his family to represent the Free State Cheetahs following in the footsteps of his father, Pieter, and grandfather, Gerard.

At a young age his family moved to Arkansas, USA where he began playing for the Little Rock Junior Stormers before qualifying and representing the USA at youth level.

In 2017, the High School All-American earned an Academy contract with the Cheetahs and made the step up to senior international rugby with the USA Eagles a year later in the Americas Rugby Championship.

De Haas debuted at the Rugby World Cup on his 21st birthday and has 17 caps to his name to date.

“When I heard I had the opportunity to come to Saracens, it was a no-brainer,” he said.

“With the success Saracens have had over the past decade, and the team and family culture they have, it was a pretty easy decision for me.

“I’m really looking forward to the journey coming up.”