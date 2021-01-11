Saracens agree four-year sponsor deal with StoneX and City Index

Published: 10:11 AM January 11, 2021

Saracens have agreed a new four-year partnership deal with StoneX Group Inc. and its London based subsidiary, StoneX Financial Ltd.

Beginning in January 2021, StoneX will become Saracens’ main club sponsor and its home ground in London will be named StoneX Stadium.

Award-winning broker and leading trading platform, City Index, the London-based subsidiary of Gain Capital which was acquired by StoneX in July 2020, will be featured as lead partner on both the men’s and women’s kits.

The men’s team has won the European Champions Cup three times in the last five years and the Premiership five times in the last ten years. The women’s team has won the last two Premier XV titles.

The sponsorship deal with Saracens looks to solidify StoneX’s and City Index’s position at the forefront of capital markets and online trading, by teaming up with one of the most decorated sporting clubs on the continent.

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, said: “I’m delighted to announce a long-standing partnership with Saracens as both the club and StoneX have a relentless drive to achieve excellence.

"For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and is one that both our traders and Saracens players can relate to.

"Hard work, patience and dedication to our clients is at the core of our value proposition as a global financial services organisation.

"These values are shared by Saracens Rugby Club, and are exemplified by their high performance culture and commitment to player welfare as well as their fan base."

The partnership is a significant vote of confidence for Saracens as professional rugby continues to face major challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will help to ensure that the club retains its elite management and players, while maintaining its world-leading academy.

It will also help to support the proposed development of the stadium’s West Stand and the clubs significant commitment to bring about positive social change within the local community through the Saracens Foundation and the Saracens High School.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, said: “We are really excited to enter this new, long-term partnership with StoneX, one of the world’s leading financial groups.

"We share a commitment to excellence and innovation and we are looking forward to the start of a memorable journey with them.

"This is a major moment for the Saracens family. The partnership heralds a fresh start for the club after a hugely challenging year and having met some of the people at StoneX and City Index, I can safely say that they share our ambition and values.”