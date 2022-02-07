Robson 'delighted' to remain with Middlesex

Sam Robson in batting action for Middlesex against Essex Eagles during the Vitality Blast T20 in 2021

Sam Robson has signed an extension to his playing contract with Middlesex, which will see the experienced opener remain at Lord’s until at least the end of 2024.

Robson, 32, has been a Middlesex player since joining as an 18-year-old and made his debut in the List-A format against Worcestershire in the 2008 season – the first of 22 appearances he has made in the one-day format of the game for Middlesex.

In T20 cricket he has made just seven appearances since making his debut in 2011, however it is in Middlesex’s red-ball side that Robson has carved himself out a reputation as one of the most consistent and prolific openers in the English game.

In 161 appearances for the club he has amassed 10,082 runs in the first-class game since making his debut in 2009 and has 22 centuries to his name - four of which he has converted to double hundreds.

A brilliant 2013 season, in which he comfortably passed 1,000 runs, and an impressive start to the 2014 season, in which he was averaging a shade under 50 in the County Championship, saw him selected for the England Test side and make his debut against Sri Lanka that year in June - the first of seven Test caps he received.

A century in just his second Test remains his highest international score, when he hit 127 against the Sri Lankans at Headingley, and his recent impressive form has led to many in the game calling for his return to the international stage.

Head of Men’s Performance Cricket Alan Coleman said: "Robbo has been one of the leading domestic four-day batters in recent years and I'm delighted we’ve been able to secure his services for the next three seasons.

"He offers us stability, consistency and a lot of batting quality at the top of our order, and we can’t wait to watch him in action again in 2022 and beyond."

Robson added: "I'm delighted to have re-signed with Middlesex.

"I signed with the club as an 18-year-old and have thoroughly enjoyed calling Lord’s my home and playing for one of the most famous and well-renowned domestic cricket teams in the world.

"I feel like I have kept improving as a player in recent years and am looking forward to what will hopefully be a successful time ahead for both the club and myself."