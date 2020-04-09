Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds Archant

Creative and media agencies have teamed up to create a campaign encouraging people to exercise safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pablo, together with media agency Electric Glue, Digital specialist Tipi and PR agency Freuds have joined forces in the hope of getting brands linked to running to share their Run Right campaign.

It aims to promote showing respect to others, keeping your space and not running up behind people.

During the strict measures in place to halt the spread of COVID-19, the British public have been advised to keep two metres away from each other at all times.

And health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that all outdoor exercise could be banned if people do not follow the rules in place.

Dan Watts at Pablo said: “Safety is our first thought here, if people are going to go out and run, we want them to do this responsibly and think about their own health and others.

“It’s interesting, running is really helpful for many right now, when people go out their main motivation is health so what we are saying is if you want to run lets Run Right”.