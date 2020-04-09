Search

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:30 09 April 2020

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

Archant

Creative and media agencies have teamed up to create a campaign encouraging people to exercise safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pablo, together with media agency Electric Glue, Digital specialist Tipi and PR agency Freuds have joined forces in the hope of getting brands linked to running to share their Run Right campaign.

It aims to promote showing respect to others, keeping your space and not running up behind people.

During the strict measures in place to halt the spread of COVID-19, the British public have been advised to keep two metres away from each other at all times.

And health secretary Matt Hancock has warned that all outdoor exercise could be banned if people do not follow the rules in place.

Dan Watts at Pablo said: “Safety is our first thought here, if people are going to go out and run, we want them to do this responsibly and think about their own health and others.

“It’s interesting, running is really helpful for many right now, when people go out their main motivation is health so what we are saying is if you want to run lets Run Right”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

