Saracens Women extending winning streak at Worcester

Rachel Laqeretabua scores for Sarances (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos) Archant

Saracens Women made it 11 straight wins in the Tyrrells Premier 15s as they beat Worcester Warriors 48-26 at Sixways Stadium.

Poppy Cleall attacks for Saracens (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos) Poppy Cleall attacks for Saracens (pic Matt Impey/Wired Photos)

Poppy Cleall scored a brace of tries as the visitors secured a bonus point before half-time, with Hannah Botterman, Mackenzie Carson and Rachel Laqeretabua also going over in the first 40 minutes.

Two conversion from Lisa Martin gave Saracens a 29-12 lead with Worcester's points coming through tries from Vicky Laflin and Laura Keates and a conversion by Sarah Nicholas.

Saracens added three more tries in the second half through Botterman, Carson and Eloise Hayward, with two more conversions by Martin.

The home secured a try bonus point through Sioned Harries and penalty try with Nicholas adding a conversion to the former.

Injuries meant that Saracens finished the game with 14 players, but they never looked like letting the home team back into the game.

Worcester made the better start as winger Laflin raced in off a first phase move after the home team found space in midfield.

But this brought a response from Saracens and with their first chance of the game they crossed for a try, with the pack showing how effective the driving maul could be as they got within inches of the line before a few more phases of close carrying ended with Carson crashing over.

This set up a 20-minute period of impressive attacking play from the visitors as four more tries followed.

Next on the scoresheet was Cleall as the number eight charged down an attempted clearance and regathered ahead of the covering defence.

The third try on 20 minutes was a superb counter-attacking effort from the visitors as Laqeretabua, who carried strongly throughout the match, burst into the Worcester half.

The ball was shifted left for Lotte Clapp and the winger was dragged down just short of the line, before Botterman proved too strong for the fringe defence and barreled her way over.

The bonus point try followed five minutes later as Zoe Harrison stepped through a gap in the Worcester defence before offloading to Martin, who found Cleall on her shoulder and the England international went over next to the posts.

aqeretabua finished a multi-phase attack from Saracens as nice offloading from the forwards took the visitors up to Worcester's 22 before the right winger was given a chance to finish in the corner and showed good pace and strength to hold off the covering defence.

The home team finished the first half the stronger, though, as they took advantage of Saracens indiscipline to get close a strong driving maul and Laura Keates applied the finishing touches a few phases later.

Saracens started the second half strongly as Cara Wardle cut a strong line in midfield before drawing the last defender to put Carson away for her second try.

The next few minutes would prove costly for the visitors, though, as Carson and Rosie Galligan went off within minutes of each other.

The latter was helped off the field on a stretcher after lengthy delay, but Saracens responded well and got their seventh try as Packer, Clapp and Botterman combined to give Hayward a run to the corner and the scrum-half finished well.

Worcester were next to score as they ran back a Saracens clearance kick and Hayward knocked on as she attempted to intercept. The referee gave a penalty try as Worcester had flooded through in support and the scrum-half was also given 10 minutes in the bin.

Saracens responded to that setback well, though, and despite subsequently going down to 13 players due to further injuries, they were able to control the game for the next 10 minutes and added an eighth try when Botterman, who had moved to the backrow at this point, picked up from the base of a scrum and dived over the line.

There was still time for Worcester to get their bonus point try as Harries finished well after the home team got a nudge at the scrum but Saracens were comfortable winners.