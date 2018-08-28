Search

Saracens coast past Worcester to reach Premiership Rugby Cup final

PUBLISHED: 13:38 09 February 2019

Alex Lozowski kicked 18 points for Saracens in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final win at Worcester Warriors (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final: Worcester Warriors 22 Saracens 38

Saracens reached the Premiership Rugby Cup final with an emphatic 38-22 win over Worcester Warriors.

Tries from scrum-half Tom Whiteley and wing Rotimi Segun, the former converted by Alex Lozowski, put Sarries 12-0 up inside 10 minutes and centre Lozowski tacked on two penalties to make it 18-0.

Worcester finally got on the board with a Scott Van Breda penalty and though Whiteley brilliantly held Matt Cox up on the line, their first try soon arrived courtesy of full-back Nick David - who collided with team-mate Tom Howe as he scored and, like hooker Niall Annett before him, left the field using his shirt as a makeshift sling.

Lozowski landed two more penalties and though Howe’s try cut the deficit once more, Max Malins raced clear for a third Sarries try on the hour.

Another thrilling break from the fly-half set up the fourth for replacement Sione Vailanu and despite Howe’s late consolation, Saracens progressed to next month’s final.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

